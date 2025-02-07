Advertisement
Watch Exclusive Interview of Rakhi Sawant on Marriage with Pakistani Mufti Qavi

Feb 07, 2025
Rakhi Sawant Marriage News: Rakhi Sawant, who is in the news on social media, is in the headlines regarding her marriage. Recently, news came that Pakistani actor Dodi Khan had proposed to Rakhi but now he has refused to marry. Now a Pakistani Mufti has expressed his desire to marry Rakhi. This Mufti is one of the people who remain in controversies in Pakistan. He has expressed his desire to marry Rakhi Sawant in a podcast. He also said that before this he will have to take permission from someone.

