Watch Exclusive Press Brief Of Indian Army

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 11, 2025, 08:06 PM IST

After 3-4 days of tension between India and Pakistan, ceasefire has been declared, however, a few hours later, the Indian Army informed that ceasefire was violated by Pakistan. India said that this is a gross violation of the agreement between the two countries and if this happens, the army will be forced to take strict measures for this.