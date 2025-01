videoDetails

Watch Exclusive report of Saif Ali Khan Attacked

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 17, 2025, 02:38 PM IST

Actor Saif Ali Khan Attacked Updates: New revelations are being made in the case of the attack on Saif. And according to this new revelation, the police believe that the attacker had visited Saif's flat on some pretext even before this incident. Moreover, the police also suspect that this cannot have been done by a single person. Many other people may also be involved in helping the attacker.