videoDetails

Watch Exclusive Statements of Aishwarya Rai on Tej Pratap Yadav

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 26, 2025, 05:10 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai, wife of Lalu Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, who has been expelled from RJD, said during a media interaction that we came to know about everything from the media. We also got to know about the divorce first from the media.