Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2842869https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/watch-exclusive-visuals-from-mahakumbh-2842869.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch Exclusive visuals from Mahakumbh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 13, 2025, 07:22 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Mahakumbh 2025 Begins: Maha Kumbh has formally started from today. Mahakumbh started with bathing. Lakhs of devotees took bath in Sangam. Watch visuals.

All Videos

Bageshwar Baba makes huge statement on Mahakumbh
Play Icon03:15
Bageshwar Baba makes huge statement on Mahakumbh
Imran Khan adapted Yunus' formula?
Play Icon04:12
 Imran Khan adapted Yunus' formula?
Bangladesh Connection busted in Delhi Drugs Racket
Play Icon42:33
Bangladesh Connection busted in Delhi Drugs Racket
Controversy erupts over Shahabuddin Razvi's statement
Play Icon39:40
Controversy erupts over Shahabuddin Razvi's statement
Top 50 Headlines Today: Watch Top 50 News Of the Day
Play Icon04:06
Top 50 Headlines Today: Watch Top 50 News Of the Day

Trending Videos

Bageshwar Baba makes huge statement on Mahakumbh
play icon3:15
Bageshwar Baba makes huge statement on Mahakumbh
Imran Khan adapted Yunus' formula?
play icon4:12
Imran Khan adapted Yunus' formula?
Bangladesh Connection busted in Delhi Drugs Racket
play icon42:33
Bangladesh Connection busted in Delhi Drugs Racket
Controversy erupts over Shahabuddin Razvi's statement
play icon39:40
Controversy erupts over Shahabuddin Razvi's statement
Top 50 Headlines Today: Watch Top 50 News Of the Day
play icon4:6
Top 50 Headlines Today: Watch Top 50 News Of the Day
NEWS ON ONE CLICK