NewsVideos

Watch: Fire breaks out at basement in Mumbai, no causality reported

|Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 03:00 PM IST
A fire broke out at showroom’s basement in Mumbai. 5 fire tenders reached at the spot to douse the fire. No causality has been reported so far.

All Videos

Shraddha Murder Case: BJP's protest in Mumbai for Shraddha's justice
11:7
Shraddha Murder Case: BJP's protest in Mumbai for Shraddha's justice
Shraddha Murder Case: When Aftab became a 'Hawan' from a human
12:47
Shraddha Murder Case: When Aftab became a 'Hawan' from a human
G-20 Summit: PM Modi will show India's vision to the world from the G20 platform
8:55
G-20 Summit: PM Modi will show India's vision to the world from the G20 platform
G20 Summit 2022: Corona and Ukraine war caused havoc in the world said PM Modi
8:24
G20 Summit 2022: Corona and Ukraine war caused havoc in the world said PM Modi
Virginia Shooting: Three University football players died after shooting on campus
Virginia Shooting: Three University football players died after shooting on campus

Trending Videos

11:7
Shraddha Murder Case: BJP's protest in Mumbai for Shraddha's justice
12:47
Shraddha Murder Case: When Aftab became a 'Hawan' from a human
8:55
G-20 Summit: PM Modi will show India's vision to the world from the G20 platform
8:24
G20 Summit 2022: Corona and Ukraine war caused havoc in the world said PM Modi
Virginia Shooting: Three University football players died after shooting on campus