Watch: Fire breaks out at basement in Mumbai, no causality reported
Updated:
Nov 15, 2022, 03:00 PM IST
A fire broke out at showroom’s basement in Mumbai. 5 fire tenders reached at the spot to douse the fire. No causality has been reported so far.
