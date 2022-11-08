NewsVideos

Watch: Fire breaks out in premises in vicinity of Indian Oil Depot in Patna

|Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 02:30 PM IST
Fire broke out in a premises in the vicinity of Indian Oil Depot in Sipara, Patna on Nov 07. At least 11 fire tenders reached the spot. Further details are awaited.

