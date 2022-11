Watch: Four dead after dumper overturns on auto-rickshaw in Raigarh

| Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

According to the Police four persons including three students were killed in a road accident on November 07, after a dumper full of sand overturned on an auto-rickshaw in Maharashtra's Raigarh. Three students who were returning after taking their exam died along with the driver on the spot.