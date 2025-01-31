Advertisement
Watch Full Speech of PM Modi on Union Budget 2025

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 31, 2025, 11:10 AM IST
Budget 2025: The budget session of Parliament is going to start from 31 January. PM Modi said that this is the first full budget of my third term. I can say with confidence that by 2047, when the country completes its 100 years of independence, the resolution that the country has taken to develop India, this budget session and this budget will create a new confidence in it and give it new energy. Innovation, inclusion and investment have constantly been the basis of the roadmap of our economic activity. In this session, as always, many historic bills will be discussed in the House and with extensive brainstorming, they will become laws that will increase the strength of the nation.

