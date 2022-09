Watch: George Clooney and Julia Roberts shine on red carpet at 'Ticket to Paradise' world premiere

#watch George Clooney and Julia Roberts arrived at the red-carpet premiere for their movie "Ticket to Paradise" in London.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 06:10 PM IST

#watch George Clooney and Julia Roberts arrived at the red-carpet premiere for their movie "Ticket to Paradise" in London.