NewsVideos

Watch: Indore man runs a museum with a collection of over 450 typewriters from across the world

Rajesh Sharma from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore runs a museum with over 400 types of typewriters. Sharma started the ‘typewriter museum’ 10 years ago. He has also managed to exhibit nearly 450 typewriters from America and other parts of the world.

|Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 06:30 PM IST
Rajesh Sharma from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore runs a museum with over 400 types of typewriters. Sharma started the ‘typewriter museum’ 10 years ago. He has also managed to exhibit nearly 450 typewriters from America and other parts of the world.

All Videos

Four supporters of Amanatullah arrested for stopping ACB team
1:38
Four supporters of Amanatullah arrested for stopping ACB team
Chandigarh MMS Scandal : Whatsapp chat of accused student surfaced
11:36
Chandigarh MMS Scandal : Whatsapp chat of accused student surfaced
Badhir News: AAP is working to kill demons- Kejriwal
4:37
Badhir News: AAP is working to kill demons- Kejriwal
What is the truth behind Lord Hanuman's blinking in the temple of Khargone?
5:13
What is the truth behind Lord Hanuman's blinking in the temple of Khargone?
BJP retaliates on Kejriwal's allegations
19:25
BJP retaliates on Kejriwal's allegations

Trending Videos

1:38
Four supporters of Amanatullah arrested for stopping ACB team
11:36
Chandigarh MMS Scandal : Whatsapp chat of accused student surfaced
4:37
Badhir News: AAP is working to kill demons- Kejriwal
5:13
What is the truth behind Lord Hanuman's blinking in the temple of Khargone?
19:25
BJP retaliates on Kejriwal's allegations