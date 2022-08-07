Watch: ISRO successfully launches earth observation satellite
Indian space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched an earth observation satellite, a Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) into lower orbit from the space station of Sriharikota in southern Andhra Pradesh state on August 07. Watch the successful launch in this video.
