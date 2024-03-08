NewsVideos
Watch: Maithili Thakur Expresses Gratitude At National Creators Award

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 02:45 PM IST
Delhi: Maithili Thakur, honored with the Cultural Ambassador of The Year award by PM Modi at the National Creators Award, shares her elation, "It all feels like a dream. PM Modi himself called the creators and rewarded us. I wanted to click a selfie with PM Modi and he agreed to it.

