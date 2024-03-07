NewsVideos
Watch: Mass Cheating In Haryana Board Class 10th Exams, Men Climb Wall To Help Student Cheat

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 03:25 PM IST
A troubling incident unfolds as a video exposes mass cheating during the Haryana Board Class 10th exams at Chandravati School in Tauru, Nuh district. Men were caught climbing walls to assist students, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the examination process. The incident occurred on Wednesday, shortly after the exam commenced, with reports suggesting the alleged leakage of the paper.

