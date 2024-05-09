Advertisement
Watch motivational story of 10 Year old Jaspreet

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 09, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
10 year old Jaspreet from Tilak Nagar has suffered major loss as his father died after which her mother left him too. But without losing courage, he is earning his living by selling street food.

