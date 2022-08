Watch: Noida woman detained after her video of abusing, beating guards

A woman was seen on camera assaulting and beating a security guard at a society in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The woman allegedly got into an argument with the guards over a delay in opening the gates.

| Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 08:54 PM IST

A woman was seen on camera assaulting and beating a security guard at a society in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The woman allegedly got into an argument with the guards over a delay in opening the gates.