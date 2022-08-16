WATCH: On Atal Bihari Vajpayee's fourth death anniversary, leaders paid a rich tribute...

PM Narendra Modi, newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, among many other leaders, paid tributes to late former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his fourth death anniversary today.

| Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 05:13 PM IST

