Watch: Pak PM Sharif called as 'perpetual clown' for wrong English; gets trolled on Twitter

| Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 03:10 PM IST

Pak Tehreek-E-Insaf leader Shireen Mazari shared a video clip of a 'distorted' Sharif. In the video clip, Sharif is reciting a couplet from the famous poet Iqbal in English. But Twitterati's pointed out how Sharif's English translation was incorrect. PTI leader Shireen Mazari also called Pak PM a "Perpetual clown"