Watch: PM Modi Plants Sapling At Mahatma Gandhi Ashram In Ahmedabad

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi engages in a green initiative by planting a sapling at the Mahatma Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This eco-friendly gesture highlights the importance of environmental conservation.

