Watch: PM Modi Presents Tech Category Award To Gaurav Chaudhary At National Creators Award

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
In a historic moment at the first-ever National Creators Award in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally presents the Best Creator in Tech Category award to Gaurav Chaudhary at Bharat Mandapam

