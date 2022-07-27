Watch: Police officers disable a shooter at the Dallas Airport, U.S.

This bodycam video captures the moment a shooter at a Dallas airport was disabled by officers on July 25. The video provided by the Dallas police department shows bodycam footage of police officers disabling the suspect at Dallas' Love Field Airport.

| Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 07:30 PM IST

