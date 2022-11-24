NewsVideos

Watch: Prabhas’ Adipurush receives more flak from the audience after HanuMan's teaser release

|Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 01:00 AM IST
After HanuMan's teaser was released, netizens found the VFX better than Prabhas starrer Adipurush and lashed out at the film once again.

