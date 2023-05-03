NewsVideos
Watch: Priyanka Gandhi Alleges BJP Looted Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore From Karnataka In Past 3 Years

|Updated: May 03, 2023, 06:40 PM IST
The Congress general secretary, while addressing a rally in Indi, alleged that PM Modi did nothing to stop the loot happening in Karnataka.

