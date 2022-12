videoDetails

Watch: Putin tries to make a new deal with Ukraine, will Zelensky reciprocate?

| Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 11:25 AM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again voiced his willingness to end the Ukraine conflict. After his 'sooner, the better' to end the war remark, Putin now has said that he is ready for talks. As per reports Putin has said that he is ready to negotiate now with all parties involved.