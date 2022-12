videoDetails

Watch: Rajasthan CM inaugurates special exhibition in Rajasthan’s Dausa

| Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated a special exhibition in Rajasthan’s Dausa. The exhibition was inaugurated over Congress’ 4 years of ruling as state government in Rajasthan on December 17. The CM was also seen interacting with the public as scores of people attended the inauguration.