Watch: Rijiju condemns WB minister’s derogatory remarks on President Murmu, criticizes CM over lack of action

|Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 02:50 PM IST
Adding to the list of leaders demanding action against West Bengal and TMC leader Akhil Giri over his derogatory remarks on President Droupadi Murmu, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on November 14 in Delhi, said that if no action will be taken against the minister then bringing change will be difficult in the future. The Union Minister also alleged WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of not understanding the depth of the issue. Akhil Giri later apologized for making the remarks in a video amid huge criticism.

