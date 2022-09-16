NewsVideos

WATCH: Roger Federer Retirement Speech

The 20-time grand-slam champion Roger Federer has announced he will be retiring after playing in the Laver Cup at the end of September. The 41-year-old had been struggling with a knee injury for the last three years and has decided it is now time to step away from the game

|Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 10:23 PM IST
