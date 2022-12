Watch: Security beefed up, sensitive booths identified ahead of Mainpuri By-Election

| Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

Ahead of the high-octane Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypolls on December 05, the administration has stepped up the security with heavy deployment of the security forces. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, coinciding with the results of the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.