videoDetails

Watch Special Report on Zee Helpline

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 18, 2025, 06:06 PM IST

Zee Helpline: First of all, let's talk about the problem of a family in Shahjahanpur, UP. Kamal Srivastava's biggest problem was the transformer built outside the house. The sparks coming out of it every day were a danger to the entire family. This problem had been there for 8 years. But a call to Zee Helpline solved that problem.