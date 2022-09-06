Watch: Sri Lanka’s squad practices ahead of its Asia Cup game against India

Sri Lanka cricket team after acing a chase against Afghanistan is bracing to take on men in blue. The Lankan squad was seen sweating it out in the net session ahead of the match against India on September 05. On the other hand, India lost their first match of the Super Four against Pakistan yesterday. India will face Sri Lanka in the ninth game of the Asia Cup 2022 today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 01:40 PM IST

