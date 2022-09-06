NewsVideos

Watch: Sri Lanka’s squad practices ahead of its Asia Cup game against India

Sri Lanka cricket team after acing a chase against Afghanistan is bracing to take on men in blue. The Lankan squad was seen sweating it out in the net session ahead of the match against India on September 05. On the other hand, India lost their first match of the Super Four against Pakistan yesterday. India will face Sri Lanka in the ninth game of the Asia Cup 2022 today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

|Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 01:40 PM IST
Sri Lanka cricket team after acing a chase against Afghanistan is bracing to take on men in blue. The Lankan squad was seen sweating it out in the net session ahead of the match against India on September 05. On the other hand, India lost their first match of the Super Four against Pakistan yesterday. India will face Sri Lanka in the ninth game of the Asia Cup 2022 today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

All Videos

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Indore man decorates house with Lord Ganesha idols from across the world
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Indore man decorates house with Lord Ganesha idols from across the world
Persistent COVID infection may increase incidents of heart attacks, brain strokes
Persistent COVID infection may increase incidents of heart attacks, brain strokes
Piyush Goyal pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in San Francisco
Piyush Goyal pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in San Francisco
This is what Union Minister said about PM Modi in the U.S.
This is what Union Minister said about PM Modi in the U.S.
Speed News: ED raids at many places in liquor scam case
5:44
Speed News: ED raids at many places in liquor scam case

Trending Videos

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Indore man decorates house with Lord Ganesha idols from across the world
Persistent COVID infection may increase incidents of heart attacks, brain strokes
Piyush Goyal pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in San Francisco
This is what Union Minister said about PM Modi in the U.S.
5:44
Speed News: ED raids at many places in liquor scam case