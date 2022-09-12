NewsVideos

WATCH: Sri Lankan cricketers celebrate victory over PAK in Asia Cup 2022 Final

Sri Lankan cricketers celebrated their victory in Asia Cup 2022 Final, in Dubai, after they beat Pakistan by 23 runs on Sept 11 (local time). A brilliant half-century from Bhanuka Rajapaksa and fiery spells from spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and pacer Pramod Madushan helped Sri Lanka lift its sixth Asia Cup title, defeating Pakistan by 24 runs in the final in Dubai on September 11.

|Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
Sri Lankan cricketers celebrated their victory in Asia Cup 2022 Final, in Dubai, after they beat Pakistan by 23 runs on Sept 11 (local time). A brilliant half-century from Bhanuka Rajapaksa and fiery spells from spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and pacer Pramod Madushan helped Sri Lanka lift its sixth Asia Cup title, defeating Pakistan by 24 runs in the final in Dubai on September 11.

All Videos

Varanasi on high alert ahead of verdict on Gyanvapi case
10:51
Varanasi on high alert ahead of verdict on Gyanvapi case
Pitru Paksha 2022: Devotees gather at Gaya's Pindvedis to pray for salvation of ancestors
Pitru Paksha 2022: Devotees gather at Gaya's Pindvedis to pray for salvation of ancestors
Ranveer Singh slays with artsy fashion accessories at Mumbai airport
Ranveer Singh slays with artsy fashion accessories at Mumbai airport
Zareen Khan makes rare yet stylish appearance at Mumbai airport
Zareen Khan makes rare yet stylish appearance at Mumbai airport
Section 144 Imposed, Security Beefed Up in Varanasi ahead of verdict on Gyanvapi case
15:24
Section 144 Imposed, Security Beefed Up in Varanasi ahead of verdict on Gyanvapi case

Trending Videos

10:51
Varanasi on high alert ahead of verdict on Gyanvapi case
Pitru Paksha 2022: Devotees gather at Gaya's Pindvedis to pray for salvation of ancestors
Ranveer Singh slays with artsy fashion accessories at Mumbai airport
Zareen Khan makes rare yet stylish appearance at Mumbai airport
15:24
Section 144 Imposed, Security Beefed Up in Varanasi ahead of verdict on Gyanvapi case