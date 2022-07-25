Watch: This footage shows the eruption of the Japanese volcano

According to the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA), a volcano which is called Sakurajima erupted at 1105 GMT. It is located on the southern tip of Kyushu near the city of Kagoshima. There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries, and authorities said they did not expect a major eruption.

| Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 05:20 PM IST

According to the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA), a volcano which is called Sakurajima erupted at 1105 GMT. It is located on the southern tip of Kyushu near the city of Kagoshima. There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries, and authorities said they did not expect a major eruption.