Watch this never-seen-before ATM which dispenses something much more expensive than currency notes

| Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 06:05 PM IST

Catering to the ever-growing demand for gold in India, this ATM machine is here for your delight! Jewellery manufacturer Goldsikka has collaborated with a startup - OpenCube Technologies Pvt Ltd - for the innovation which is reportedly “the first real-time Gold ATM globally.” How does it work? Watch the video...