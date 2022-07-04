NewsVideos

WATCH: Thousands are forced to evacuate from 'dangerous' Sydney floods

Australia has been experiencing the wrath of climate change. Thousands are being forced to flee 'dangerous' floods. Heavy rains in New South Wales may persist for at least another 24 hours. Watch the visuals of the devastation.

Jul 04, 2022
