Watch TOP 100 Morning News of the Day | 14th December 2023

|Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 09:18 AM IST
A case of infiltration has come to light during the winter session of Parliament on Wednesday. Taking strong action government has registered a case against accused under UAPA. Watch 100 big news of the day in this report.

