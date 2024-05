videoDetails

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 22, 2024, 07:50 AM IST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kashi in Varanasi amid Lok Sabha elections 2024. During the Nari Shakti Samvad in Kashi, PM Modi challenged the Samajwadi Party and said, 'Show them by making a mistake, Yogi ji will do something that was unthinkable'. In this report, see 100 big news of the morning in a quick manner.