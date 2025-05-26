Advertisement
Watch Top 20 News of the Day, 26 May 2025

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2025, 05:02 PM IST
Corona cases are once again increasing rapidly across the country. The health department is on alert after deaths in many states. A 21-year-old youth in Thane, Maharashtra and an 84-year-old man in Bengaluru died of corona. Corona has once again started scaring people. Covid-19 has once again started spreading in many states including Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Kerala and Karnataka. Currently, 312 active corona cases have been reported in India. Of these, 23 cases have been reported from Delhi, 5 from Haryana, 33 from Gujarat and 56 from Maharashtra.

