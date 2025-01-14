Watch Top 50 Headlines of the day

videoDetails

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 14, 2025, 10:06 AM IST

Makar Sankranti 2025: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that it is his good fortune that he has got the privilege of offering Khichdi to Baba Gorakhnath. Lakhs of people will offer khichdi here throughout the day. Festivals and festivals give the message of social and national unity. It is also important to maintain its purity. We should also take care that our temples and shrines remain clean. He appealed to the people not to use plastic. Along with the government and administration, all the voluntary organizations are also engaged in maintaining the system. Watch Top 50 news of the day in nonstop manner.