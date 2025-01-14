Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2843385https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/watch-top-50-headlines-of-the-day-2843385.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch Top 50 Headlines of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 14, 2025, 10:06 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Makar Sankranti 2025: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that it is his good fortune that he has got the privilege of offering Khichdi to Baba Gorakhnath. Lakhs of people will offer khichdi here throughout the day. Festivals and festivals give the message of social and national unity. It is also important to maintain its purity. We should also take care that our temples and shrines remain clean. He appealed to the people not to use plastic. Along with the government and administration, all the voluntary organizations are also engaged in maintaining the system. Watch Top 50 news of the day in nonstop manner.

All Videos

Taal thok Ke: Singh Yadav's statue at Mahakumbh sparks row
Play Icon42:42
Taal thok Ke: Singh Yadav's statue at Mahakumbh sparks row
Watch Exclusive visuals from Mahakumbh
Play Icon08:06
Watch Exclusive visuals from Mahakumbh
Bageshwar Baba makes huge statement on Mahakumbh
Play Icon03:15
Bageshwar Baba makes huge statement on Mahakumbh
Imran Khan adapted Yunus' formula?
Play Icon04:12
 Imran Khan adapted Yunus' formula?
Bangladesh Connection busted in Delhi Drugs Racket
Play Icon42:33
Bangladesh Connection busted in Delhi Drugs Racket

Trending Videos

Taal thok Ke: Singh Yadav's statue at Mahakumbh sparks row
play icon42:42
Taal thok Ke: Singh Yadav's statue at Mahakumbh sparks row
Watch Exclusive visuals from Mahakumbh
play icon8:6
Watch Exclusive visuals from Mahakumbh
Bageshwar Baba makes huge statement on Mahakumbh
play icon3:15
Bageshwar Baba makes huge statement on Mahakumbh
Imran Khan adapted Yunus' formula?
play icon4:12
Imran Khan adapted Yunus' formula?
Bangladesh Connection busted in Delhi Drugs Racket
play icon42:33
Bangladesh Connection busted in Delhi Drugs Racket
NEWS ON ONE CLICK