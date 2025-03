videoDetails

Watch Top 50 News of the Day, 24 March 2025

| Updated: Mar 24, 2025, 11:32 AM IST

Big news from Mumbai at this time. FIR against Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal. Case registered against Kanal and 40 others. Kanal is the general secretary of Shiv Sena's Yuva Sena. Police arrested Rahul Kanal. Rahul Kanal was questioned at Khar Police Station. Kunal Sarmalkar was also arrested.