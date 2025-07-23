Advertisement
Watch Top News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 23, 2025, 12:16 PM IST
Today is Sawan month Shivratri. A flood of Shiv devotees has thronged the Shiv temples across the country since morning. Since morning, devotees are seen standing in lines for Jalabhishek in Shiva temples. With Gangajal, Belpatra, Dhatura in their hands and filled with devotion, devotees are performing Jalabhishek of Lord Bholenath with the chants of 'Har Har Mahadev'. Sawan Shivratri is considered to be especially virtuous. It is believed that by offering water on Shivling on this day, all wishes are fulfilled and sins are destroyed.

