Top News of the Day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 24, 2025, 11:18 AM IST

4 Al Qaeda terrorists arrested. Gujarat ATS arrested them. 2 from Gujarat, 1 each from Delhi and Noida. There was a plan to carry out terror attacks in several cities. Gujarat ATS DIG Sunil Joshi has made a big disclosure in this case and informed that these four terrorists were in contact with Pakistani handlers...they were working on the agenda of radicalizing the youth and were constantly involved in conspiracies for Sharia in India.