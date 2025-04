videoDetails

Watch Top News of the day in non stop manner

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 11:22 AM IST

Murshidabad Violence Update: BJP attacks Mamata government over violence in Murshidabad. BJP said, 'Politics of appeasement. Targeted violence is happening.' Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose on tour of Murshidabad and Malda... Governor will visit violence affected areas... will meet the victims... CM Mamata had appealed not to visit. Watch top morning news of the day.