Watch video devastation from Jammu Kashmir!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 16, 2025, 11:50 AM IST
52 people have died due to cloudburst in Chashoti area of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, out of which four have not been identified yet. According to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Prime Minister Modi immediately took cognizance of the incident and monitored the relief and rescue work. Air Force, Indian Army, CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Police and BRO started removing debris from the roads by delivering equipment and machines overnight. Seriously injured patients have been sent to Jammu Medical College.

