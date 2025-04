videoDetails

Watch Video from PoK amid Pahalgam Attack

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 23, 2025, 02:44 PM IST

Pir Panjal is a range of hills...which runs from Kashmir to Jammu....Local terrorists are active in Kashmir...and in areas like Kathua in Jammu...there have been reports of Pakistani terrorists hiding there...Recently during an encounter...a Pakistani commander also escaped...so did Pakistani terrorists from Kathua...in association with local Kashmiri terrorists...carry out the Pahalgam terror attack.