Watch Video of Ruckus during Kawad Yatra in Haridwar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 12:08 PM IST

Haridwar Kawad Ruckus: Hooliganism by Kanwariyas in Haridwar! You were shocked to see the video! Kanwariyas have vandalized a shop in Haridwar. The shopkeeper was beaten up over a trivial matter.