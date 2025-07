videoDetails

Watch visuals of devastation amid floods in Kolkata

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 25, 2025, 01:22 PM IST

Heavy rain in Kolkata flooded the roads, long traffic jam The rain continues across the country. From the mountains to the plains, heavy rain is lashing these days. Rain continues in West Bengal as well. Today, heavy rain in Kolkata flooded the roads. Due to the rain, there was a long traffic jam due to which people had to face a lot of trouble. See the report