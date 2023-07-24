trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639654
Watch what is the atmosphere outside Gyanvapi campus

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
Scientific survey of Gyanvapi campus in Varanasi will start from today. The report will be submitted to the court on August 4. Officers including the police commissioner held a meeting.
Today Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin why Belpatra is favorite to Lord Shiva?
play icon4:54
Today Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin why Belpatra is favorite to Lord Shiva?
Horoscope Today, July 24, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
play icon5:39
Horoscope Today, July 24, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning in superfast
play icon13:18
TOP 100: 100 big news of the morning in superfast
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami meets Home Minister on UCC
play icon0:51
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami meets Home Minister on UCC
Delhi on flood alert as Yamuna water rises
play icon0:47
Delhi on flood alert as Yamuna water rises
