Watch: Why Mexico was eliminated from FIFA World Cup 2022 despite having the same points as Poland?

| Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 01:15 PM IST

Group C of FIFA World Cup 2022 gave football fans plenty of drama as Argentina defeated Poland 2-0, while Mexico won 2-1 against Saudi Arabia. Despite this, Poland and not Mexico progressed into the round of 16 for a better goal difference.