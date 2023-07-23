trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639297
Water Level Of Yamuna River Recorded At 205.81m At Old Yamuna Bridge, River Swells Once Again

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
Water level of Yamuna River is rising once again. On July 23, the water level was recorded at 205.81 m at Old Yamuna Bridge
