WB CM urges Courts to appoint more women judges, clear pending cases

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on August 25 handed over the Block B in New Secretariat to Calcutta High Court in Kolkata. During her addressing, the CM urged the Courts to appoint more women judges and to clear pending cases. “Only one request to all of you, many cases are pending for 3- to 4 years, solve them. I know you're trying your best but they should be cleared. Appoint more women judges, we have only a few. And also, no media trial, please. It misleads,” the CM said.

|Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 10:40 PM IST
